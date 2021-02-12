Enbridge: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.51% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $7,698,000,000 decreased by 19.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,140,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9sroqj75

Price Action

52-week high: $43.15

52-week low: $22.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.97%

Company Profile

Enbridge is an energy generation, distribution, and transportation company in the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. Additionally, Enbridge generates renewable and alternative energy with 2,000 megawatts of capacity.