Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.83% year over year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $693,794,000 decreased by 5.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $685,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Lincoln Electric Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/692aot2a

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $125.24

52-week low: $59.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.36%

Company Profile

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $3 billion in sales and nearly $400 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.