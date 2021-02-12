Market Overview

Tufin Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Shares of Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.14% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $30,952,000 up by 2.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected between $20,600,000 and $24,600,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://tufin.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eF2i7Oe2QZiVxfkTevfK6g?_x_zm_rtaid=-G-9arCQQ921MyjkA-kCJg.1610743492506.087353108b8410b50cd5ff08245d1b4a&_x_zm_rhtaid=634

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.11

Company's 52-week low was at $5.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 161.25%

Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops, markets and sells software-based solutions that help organizations visualize, define and enforce a unified security policy across complex, heterogeneous network environments. Its solutions increase business agility, eliminate errors from manual processes and ensure continuous compliance through a single console. The company's sales of products and services worldwide are made through a global network of distributors and resellers, which sell the products and services to their end-user customers. It derives revenues from licensing of software, sales of hardware, providing maintenance and technical support and sales of professional services.

 

