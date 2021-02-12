Moody's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.50% over the past year to $1.91, which missed the estimate of $1.97.

Revenue of $1,290,000,000 higher by 4.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.30 and $10.70.

Moody's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.moodys.com%2F&eventid=2947606&sessionid=1&key=356945636D532D87004E51DF47CC5412®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $305.95

52-week low: $164.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.99%

Company Description

Moody's is the world's second- largest provider of credit ratings, trailing only S&P Global. The company provides ratings on more than a third of the total bond ratings in existence. Within ratings, roughly half of its revenue is derived from corporate issuers, while the rest of its corporate ratings are split among financial institutions, structured products, and public institutions. Moody's Analytics (13.5% of operating income) provides ancillary software and data solutions to issuers and investors. In 2017, the company bought Bureau van Dijk, a provider of private company data, for $3.5 billion to bolster its efforts in analytics.