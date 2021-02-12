Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $431.76 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.

• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.97 per share on revenue of $19.52 million.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $310.74 million.

• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.91 million.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $685.95 million.

• Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $140.57 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $300.73 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.83 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $102.45 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.