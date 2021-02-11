Recap: Cryolife Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 81.82% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $67,896,000 decreased by 2.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $66,530,000.

Outlook

Cryolife hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kb8bhkpm

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.39

52-week low: $12.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.12%

Company Overview

Cryolife Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. The company has two reportable segments namely Medical devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue, On-X products, JOTEC products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Medical Devices segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.