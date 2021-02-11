Bridgeline Digital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 81.48% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $2,836,000 higher by 0.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,870,000.

Outlook

Bridgeline Digital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.bridgeline.com/about/investor-relations

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.40

52-week low: $0.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.66%

Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital Inc is a developer of web application management software and web applications to maximize the performance of critical websites, intranets, and online stores. The company generates revenue from digital engagement services, subscription, perpetual licenses, maintenance, and hosting. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.