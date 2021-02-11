Recap: VeriSign Q4 Earnings

Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.34% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $320,284,000 up by 3.14% year over year, which missed the estimate of $320,350,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

VeriSign hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1410552&tp_key=370a49da58

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $221.30

52-week low: $148.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.08%

Company Profile

VeriSign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. Additionally, the company operates two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic. In 2018, the firm sold off its security services business, signaling a renewed focus on the core registry business. VeriSign generates about 60% of its sales from the United States.