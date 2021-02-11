Bio-Rad Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) moved higher by 2.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 72.84% year over year to $4.01, which beat the estimate of $3.29.

Revenue of $789,839,000 up by 26.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $686,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Bio-Rad Sees FY21 Adj. Currency-Neutral Sales Growth 4.5-5% Year Over Year

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8cfv55c7

Technicals

52-week high: $648.39

Company's 52-week low was at $309.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.79%

Company Overview

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In diagnostics (60% of sales), Bio-Rad manufactures, sells, and supports test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (40% of sales), the firm develops and manufactures a range of instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the United States (40% of 2019 sales), Europe (33%), and Asia (22%), with Canada and Latin America accounting for the bulk of the remaining 5%. Bio-Rad owns 37% of Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.