Recap: Lantronix Q2 Earnings

Shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $16,585,000 rose by 25.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,270,000.

Outlook

For the full year fiscal 2021, the company expects year over year revenue growth of 15%-25%, with non-GAAP EPS growth on the order of 75%-125%

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.lantronix.com/investor-relations/

Technicals

52-week high: $5.48

52-week low: $1.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.41%

Company Overview

Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets. It organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: IoT, which is the key revenue driver for the company, information technology management, and others. The company serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, industrial, security, energy, transportation, and government networking. Its primary geographic markets are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Japan. The Americas contribute to the vast majority of total revenue.