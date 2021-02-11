Limelight Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 160.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $55,394,000 declined by 7.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $61,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Limelight Networks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/llnw/mediaframe/42927/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.19

52-week low: $3.43

Price action over last quarter: down 5.00%

Company Profile

Limelight Networks Inc provides content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks. Its solution includes Realtime Streaming, IoT and Edge Compute, File Distribution, Web Content Delivery, Live Video, and others. Its product portfolio includes content and video delivery, edge cloud, cloud security, origin storage, and others. Geographically, the company operates in three geographic areas namely Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific.