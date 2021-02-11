SPS Commerce: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.29% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $83,308,000 rose by 14.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $80,570,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.58 and $1.62.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $363,000,000 and $366,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umrikkmv

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $118.06

52-week low: $31.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.20%

Company Profile

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions for suppliers, retailers, and distributors. Its solutions are delivered through the SPS Commerce platform and provide integrations and retail performance analytics to its customers. Trading Partner Fulfillment, Trading partner Analytics, and Trading Partner Assortment are the firm's top products. These products include fulfillment automation, sell-through performance analysis, and sourcing capabilities. The group derives revenue from recurring monthly fees and set-up fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States. Other products of the company include Trading Partner Sourcing and Trading Partner Community Development.