Recap: GoDaddy Q4 Earnings

Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.59% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $873,900,000 higher by 11.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $865,030,000.

Outlook

GoDaddy Sees Q1 Sales $885M Vs $878.5M Estimates

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.71

Company's 52-week low was at $40.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.10%

Company Description

GoDaddy Inc provides cloud-based products and personalised customer support to small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. The company maintains an inventory of domain name extensions and operates a marketplace for trading previously owned domains. GoDaddy offers customers website building, hosting, and security tools to construct and protect their online presence. The company's platform provides tools and applications such as domain-specific email, online storage, invoicing, bookkeeping, and payment solutions, which help clients manage their businesses.