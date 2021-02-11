Forrester Research: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 38.60% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $120,521,000 declined by 3.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,040,000.

Outlook

Forrester Research Sees Q1 Sales $104M-$108M Vs $109.5M Estimates, EPS $0.15-$0.21 Vs $0.28 Estimates; FY21 Sales $446M-$476M Vs $467.64M Estimates, EPS $1.50-$1.60 Vs $1.87 Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $50.00

Company's 52-week low was at $22.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.47%

Company Description

Forrester Research Inc is a United-States-based company that provides independent research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: The Product segment includes the product management organization that is responsible for product pricing and packaging and the launch of new products. In addition, the Product segment includes the Company's Data, Connect and Events organizations and generates majority revenue for the company; The Research segment is responsible for writing the research and performing the Webinars and inquiries for its Research and Connect products. The Project Consulting segment offers project consulting services.