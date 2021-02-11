Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) earned $10.45 million, a 34.99% increase from the preceding quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals also posted a total of $67.65 million in sales, a 12.18% increase since Q3. In Q3, Vanda Pharmaceuticals earned $7.74 million, and total sales reached $60.31 million.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Vanda Pharmaceuticals's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.15/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.14/share.

 

BZI-ROCE

