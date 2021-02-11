Sculptor Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 662.50% over the past year to $6.10, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $599,661,000 up by 120.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $398,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sculptor Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/sculptor20210211/en

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.85

52-week low: $8.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.67%

Company Overview

Sculptor Capital Management Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company provides asset management services to its investment funds. It manages multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles. The company operates in one reportable segment. It provides asset management services to the company's multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, and other alternative investment vehicles and also provides asset management services to its real estate funds.