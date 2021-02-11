Sculptor Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 662.50% over the past year to $6.10, which beat the estimate of $2.11.
Revenue of $599,661,000 up by 120.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $398,630,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Sculptor Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 11, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/sculptor20210211/en
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $28.85
52-week low: $8.86
Price action over last quarter: Up 35.67%
Company Overview
Sculptor Capital Management Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company provides asset management services to its investment funds. It manages multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles. The company operates in one reportable segment. It provides asset management services to the company's multi- strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, and other alternative investment vehicles and also provides asset management services to its real estate funds.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings