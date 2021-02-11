S&W Seed: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) decreased 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.05% over the past year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $15,051,000 rose by 21.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,670,000.

Guidance

S&W Seed hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

S&W Seed hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://swseedco.com/investors/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.19

52-week low: $1.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.66%

Company Description

S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in the breeding, production, and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintains an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 500 seed products and has a sale in more than 40 countries. Its geographical segments include the United States, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Africa, and other countries.