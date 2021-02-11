Recap: Kellogg Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.49% year over year to $0.86, which missed the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $3,464,000,000 rose by 7.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,500,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.03 and $4.03.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.kelloggs.com/news-and-events/event-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $72.88

52-week low: $52.66

Price action over last quarter: down 7.30%

Company Overview

Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its offerings are manufactured in 21 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The firm added the Pringles brand to its mix in 2012. Sales outside its home turf account for around 40% of Kellogg's consolidated sales base.