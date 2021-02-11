Recap: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.19% over the past year to ($1.60), which beat the estimate of ($1.76).

Revenue of $163,562,000 up by 128.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/srvc584w

Price Action

52-week high: $178.41

52-week low: $84.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.57%

Company Overview

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference and is attempting to harness this mechanism to create a new class of drugs. In addition to FDA-approved patisiran (Onpattro) for amyloidosis and givosiran (Givlaari) for acute hepatic porphyria, Alnylam has several partnered several pipeline candidates in rare genetic diseases, liver diseases, and other indications as well. Up-front fees from research partnerships with firms such as Regeneron, Sanofi, and The Medicines Company have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.