Cohu: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7400.00% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $202,355,000 up by 42.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $197,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Cohu hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3oynoz4f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.63

Company's 52-week low was at $8.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 117.21%

Company Profile

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Delta MATRiX, Delta Pyramid, Delta Summit, Device Applications, Ismeca NY20, and others. It has two reportable segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection) and PCB Test Equipment (PCB Test). Most of the firm's revenue is derived from the Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment segment.