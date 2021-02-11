Recap: Cowen Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 689.66% over the past year to $4.58, which beat the estimate of $2.93.

Revenue of $512,745,000 up by 105.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $404,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qyu9qc6t

Technicals

52-week high: $30.94

52-week low: $5.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.83%

Company Profile

Cowen provides financial services in two segments: the operating company, which includes Cowen Investment Management, investment banking, the markets division, and the research division; and the asset company, which consists of private investments, real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. Cowen offers investment management services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers its investment banking and research services to corporations and institutional investors in the U.S. and Europe. Revenue comes primarily through investment banking and brokerage services.