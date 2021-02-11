Recap: Watsco Q4 Earnings
Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 23.91% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.99.
Revenue of $1,155,000,000 rose by 7.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Watsco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Watsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ngigq9ex
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $264.83
Company's 52-week low was at $132.97
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.91%
Company Description
Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings