Recap: Watsco Q4 Earnings

Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.91% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $1,155,000,000 rose by 7.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Watsco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Watsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ngigq9ex

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $264.83

Company's 52-week low was at $132.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.91%

Company Description

Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.