Pool: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 242.11% over the past year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $839,261,000 rose by 44.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $700,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Pool hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136676

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $401.29

52-week low: $160.35

Price action over last quarter: down 3.09%

Company Profile

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells more than 63,000 national-brand and private-label products to more than 34,000 customers. The products include nondiscretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.