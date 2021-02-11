Recap: Laboratory Corp Q4 Earnings
Shares of Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 269.23% year over year to $10.56, which beat the estimate of $8.11.
Revenue of $4,490,000,000 rose by 52.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,950,000,000.
Outlook
Laboratory Corp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Laboratory Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 11, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7kic6pr8
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $237.88
52-week low: $98.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.71%
Company Description
Laboratory Corporation of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings