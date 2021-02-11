Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Generac Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.56% year over year to $2.12, which beat the estimate of $1.96.

Revenue of $761,082,000 higher by 28.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $731,230,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,107,000,000 and $3,231,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qc4eanra

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $287.55

52-week low: $75.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.29%

Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs and manufactures power generation equipment and other engines- powered products serving residential, commercial, oil, gas, and other industrial markets. It offers standby generators, and portable and mobile generators for a variety of applications. In addition, the company offers lighting, heating, pumps, and outdoor power equipment. Generac reports sales in multiple divisions: residential, commercial and industrial, and others. The company has the capability to produce a wide range of engine products from certain stationary generator solutions to much larger multimegawatt systems. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

 

Related Articles (GNRC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings