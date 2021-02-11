Recap: Generac Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.56% year over year to $2.12, which beat the estimate of $1.96.

Revenue of $761,082,000 higher by 28.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $731,230,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,107,000,000 and $3,231,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qc4eanra

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $287.55

52-week low: $75.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.29%

Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs and manufactures power generation equipment and other engines- powered products serving residential, commercial, oil, gas, and other industrial markets. It offers standby generators, and portable and mobile generators for a variety of applications. In addition, the company offers lighting, heating, pumps, and outdoor power equipment. Generac reports sales in multiple divisions: residential, commercial and industrial, and others. The company has the capability to produce a wide range of engine products from certain stationary generator solutions to much larger multimegawatt systems. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.