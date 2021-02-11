Recap: PBF Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 855.00% year over year to ($4.53), which missed the estimate of ($3.17).

Revenue of $3,655,100,000 decreased by 42.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,910,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pbf/mediaframe/42845/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.57

52-week low: $4.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 103.43%

Company Description

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana. Each of the company's refining facilities specializes in the processing of either light, medium, or heavy crude oil. Depending on the location of the facility, crude can be received by either water or rail. PBF products are sold throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Gulf Coast of the United States, and in different regions of Canada. In connection with refining facilities, the company also engages in receiving, handling, transferring, and storing crude oil through subsidiary PBFX.