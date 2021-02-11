Recap: LiveXLive Media Q3 Earnings

Shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.00% over the past year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $19,123,000 rose by 97.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $64,000,000 and $69,500,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.91

Company's 52-week low was at $0.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 156.38%

Company Profile

LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company has been building an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The LiveXLive platform has featured performances and content from some of the most popular artists in various music genres, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.