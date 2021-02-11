7 Stocks To Watch For February 11, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.3% to $58.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares slipped 0.1% to $189.60 in after-hours trading.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported a narrower loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Uber shares dropped 4.8% to $60.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to have earned $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.9% to $34.21 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.84 billion. Tyson shares gained 1% to $70.00 in after-hours trading.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, with sales also missing market estimates. Spirit Airlines shares dropped 6.2% to $30.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $137.40 in after-hours trading.
