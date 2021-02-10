Cerner: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.00% over the past year to $0.78, which were in line with the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $1,395,000,000 declined by 3.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,390,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.10 and $3.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,750,000,000 and $5,950,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8jejny9x

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $84.20

52-week low: $53.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.67%

Company Overview

Cerner is a leading supplier of health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services. The company offers a wide range of intelligent solutions and tech-enabled services that support the clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare organizations of varying sizes. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and has a strong global installed base, including the lion's share of the top 100 health systems, physician practices, laboratories, ambulatory centers, behavioral health centers, cardiac facilities, radiology clinics, surgery centers, extended care facilities, retail pharmacies, and employer sites. The company is guided by the mission of the founding partners to provide seamless medical records across all healthcare providers to improve outcomes.