Kinross Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 107.69% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $1,195,000,000 rose by 19.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $10.31

52-week low: $2.72

Price action over last quarter: down 15.84%

Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces in 2019. The company had 24.3 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 55.7 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2019. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.