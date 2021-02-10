O'Reilly Automotive: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.06% year over year to $5.40, which beat the estimate of $5.13.

Revenue of $2,829,000,000 higher by 13.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,780,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $22.70 and $22.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,500,000,000 and $11,800,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $496.61

52-week low: $251.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.28%

Company Description

O'Reilly is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY customers (44% and 56% of 2019 sales, respectively). The company sells branded as well as own-label products, with the latter category comprising nearly half of sales. O'Reilly had 5,439 stores as of the end of 2019, spread across 47 U.S. states and including 21 stores in Mexico. The firm serves professional and DIY customers through its store network, and also boasts approximately 825 sales personnel targeting commercial buyers.