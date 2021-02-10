Recap: Bank of N.T Butterfield Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.15% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $125,300,000 decreased by 7.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $121,900,000.

Outlook

Bank of N.T Butterfield hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.50

Company's 52-week low was at $13.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.27%

Company Description

Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd is a full-service bank and wealth manager. It operates the business through three geographic segments, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and the UK. The company offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. It generates a majority of its revenue from Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands segments.