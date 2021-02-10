Recap: Stewart Information Servs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.23% year over year to $2.09, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $736,731,000 rose by 44.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $607,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stewart Information Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $53.41

Company's 52-week low was at $20.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.16%

Company Description

Stewart Information Services Corp is a provider of real estate services. The company offers residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to the mortgage industry. Its operating segments include title insurance and related services, and ancillary services and corporate. Title insurance and related services include the functions of searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to real property. Ancillary services and corporate segment provide search and valuation services to the mortgage industry through Stewart Lender Services.