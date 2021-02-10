Recap: Albany International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.25% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $226,857,000 declined by 11.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $209,360,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $2.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $850,000,000 and $890,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $78.79

Company's 52-week low was at $30.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.24%

Company Description

Albany International Corp is a United-States-based company that is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has a global operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.