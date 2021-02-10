Regional Management: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.25% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $97,444,000 declined by 0.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $93,190,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143040

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.55

52-week low: $10.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.10%

Company Overview

Regional Management Corp offers an array of secured loan products to customers with limited access to other sources of credit. The company's only reportable segment is the consumer finance. It offers small loans and large installment loans ranging from $500 to $20,000; automobile loans; retail loans secured by the item purchased; and credit insurance products. Small loans, which are for less than $2,500 and fewer than 36 months, account for roughly half of Regional's total loans outstanding and have the highest yields of all its products. The company's principal source of revenue is interest and fee income on outstanding loans.