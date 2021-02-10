EnerSys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.12% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $751,100,000 decreased by 1.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $760,970,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected between $1.25 and $1.31.

EnerSys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $94.68

52-week low: $35.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.15%

Company Overview

EnerSys is a producers and distributors of industrial batteries, with product lines that include reserve and motive power products. Reserve power products are used for backup power solutions for the continuous operation of critical applications, primarily within the telecommunications industry. Motive power products are used for electrical industrial forklifts in manufacturing and warehousing settings. At the end of fiscal year 2018, EnerSys employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated $2.6 billion in sales.