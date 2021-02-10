Avalara: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) moved higher by 1.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 212.50% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $144,760,000 rose by 34.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $133,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Avalara Sees Q1 Sales $142M-$144M vs $140.59M Est., Sees FY21 Sales $628M-$633M vs $620.77M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.avalara.com%2F&eventid=2948461&sessionid=1&key=785D439E7C248FF0CFD118B3FD950A9D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $184.41

52-week low: $55.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.03%

Company Overview

Avalara Inc provides compliance solutions. It provides software solutions that help businesses of all types and sizes comply with tax requirements for transactions worldwide. The company offers a broad and growing suite of compliance solutions for transaction taxes, such as sales and use tax, VAT, fuel excise tax, beverage alcohol, cross-border taxes, lodging tax, and communications tax. These solutions enable customers to automate the process of determining taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. It generates revenue in the form of subscriptions and professional services.