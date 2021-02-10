Quotient Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 154.55% year over year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $142,529,000 higher by 20.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $121,010,000.

Outlook

Quotient Technology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Quotient Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10150998&linkSecurityString=e036f56962

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.99

Company's 52-week low was at $4.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.98%

Company Description

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions. The company offers a digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks including the app and website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com other owned and operated properties and various publisher partners. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. The company generates revenue by providing digital coupons & advertising.