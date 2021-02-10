Recap: Zillow Gr Q4 Earnings
Shares of Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 257.69% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
Revenue of $788,952,000 declined by 16.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $740,980,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,069,000,000 and $1,112,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zillowgroup.com%2F&eventid=2936416&sessionid=1&key=70C3D8C7DB7C118CE259B6004C5B5718®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
52-week high: $175.60
52-week low: $18.65
Price action over last quarter: Up 55.64%
Company Profile
Zillow Group is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings