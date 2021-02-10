Market Overview

Recap: Zillow Gr Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 257.69% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $788,952,000 declined by 16.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $740,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,069,000,000 and $1,112,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zillowgroup.com%2F&eventid=2936416&sessionid=1&key=70C3D8C7DB7C118CE259B6004C5B5718&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $175.60

52-week low: $18.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.64%

Company Profile

Zillow Group is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.

 

