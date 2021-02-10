Market Overview

Paycom Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.33% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $220,947,000 higher by 14.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $213,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Paycom Software hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.paycom.com%2F&eventid=2628501&sessionid=1&key=B7501797367C38CEEA5120758D0F7BB0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $471.08

Company's 52-week low was at $163.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.05%

Company Description

Paycom Software is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications, serving over 26,500 small- to medium-sized customers. The company's full suite is delivered via the web and includes features such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.

 

