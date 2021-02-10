Recap: Atomera Q4 Earnings

Shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.56% year over year to ($0.19), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $100,000.

Guidance

Atomera hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Atomera hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_agNgOuoOTXOyFRmW_K-Akw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $47.13

52-week low: $2.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 420.25%

Company Description

Atomera Inc is engaged in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The mears silicon technology of the company can be used for applications like Analog, DRAM, FinFET technology, logic and processors, and SRAM.