eGain: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 25.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
Revenue of $19,233,000 higher by 5.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,470,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.03) and ($0.00).
Q3 revenue expected between $18,300,000 and $18,800,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1426452&tp_key=e9e06494cb
Price Action
52-week high: $20.88
52-week low: $4.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.65%
Company Profile
eGain Corp automates customer engagement with an innovative Software as a service (SaaS) platform, powered by deep digital, Artificial intelligence (AI), and knowledge capabilities. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The company derives the majority of its revenues from North America. It provides its products to industries such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings