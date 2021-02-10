eGain: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $19,233,000 higher by 5.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,470,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.03) and ($0.00).

Q3 revenue expected between $18,300,000 and $18,800,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1426452&tp_key=e9e06494cb

Price Action

52-week high: $20.88

52-week low: $4.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.65%

Company Profile

eGain Corp automates customer engagement with an innovative Software as a service (SaaS) platform, powered by deep digital, Artificial intelligence (AI), and knowledge capabilities. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The company derives the majority of its revenues from North America. It provides its products to industries such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities.