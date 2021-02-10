Recap: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.50% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $67,653,000 rose by 11.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $64,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $270,000,000 and $300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3jdd3b89

Price Action

52-week high: $16.29

Company's 52-week low was at $7.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.22%

Company Description

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improves the lives of patients. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant (VLY-686), VTR-297, and VQW-765.