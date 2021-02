Rush Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.50% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $1,268,000,000 decreased by 3.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $86.62

52-week low: $35.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.53%

Company Profile

Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. With 120 locations, it sells 5.6% of new class 8 trucks as the largest truck dealer on the continent. Vehicle sales include class 4-8 new trucks as well as range of used commercial vehicles. Aftermarket parts and service are key drivers of profitability as they generate approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit. Rush's class 8 customers include large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%). In 2019, Rush generated $5.8 billion in revenue.