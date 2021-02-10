Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Zoom Video Communications's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) earned $192.24 million, a 2.2% increase from the preceding quarter. Zoom Video Communications also posted a total of $777.20 million in sales, a 17.13% increase since Q2. Zoom Video Communications earned $188.10 million, and sales totaled $663.52 million in Q2.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Zoom Video Communications's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Zoom Video Communications posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Zoom Video Communications, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Zoom Video Communications reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.99/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.76/share.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

How Facebook, Mark Cuban Are Competing With The Clubhouse Craze
Cisco Analysts On COVID-19 Recovery, Challenges, Valuation After Q2 Print
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Zoom Video Communications
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Announces 'Everywhere Workforce' For Post-Pandemic Hybrid Working Model
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com