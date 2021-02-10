Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Profit Beats Views

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 31,452.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.27% to 14,046.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 3,918.70.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 27,192,910 cases with around 468,200 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 10,858,370 confirmed cases and 155,250 deaths, while Brazil reported over 9,599,560 COVID-19 cases with 233,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 106,981,240 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,343,070 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE), up 9%, and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), up 6%.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.42 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $8.61 billion, versus expectations of $8.63 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares shot up 290% to $20.47 after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology.

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) got a boost, shooting 97% to $11.37 after the company's filings showed that it entered into a merger agreement with StemoniX.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares were also up, gaining 59% to $11.85. OLB Group announced plan to offer cryptocurrency payment options via blockchain technology on its OMNICOMMERCE platform and SecurePay TM gateway.

Equities Trading DOWN

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares tumbled 22% to $6.38. Independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a hold on Panbela Therapeutics’ ongoing Phase 1 trial to hold the administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events. The company also announced research agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) were down 21% to $1.7994 after the company reported a $72 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) was down, falling 20% to $4.80 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $58.69, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,842.30.

Silver traded down 0.1% Wednesday to $27.365 while copper rose 1.3% to $3.7665.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.4% and the German DAX 30 slipped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.1%.

Industrial production in France dropped 0.8% in December versus a revised 0.7% decline in November. Germany’s annual inflation rate was confirmed at 1% for January.

Economics

The annual inflation rate came in steady at 1.4% in January.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.3% in December.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget statement for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

