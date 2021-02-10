Preview: HubSpot's Earnings

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see HubSpot reporting earnings of $0.23 per share on revenue of $236.66 million. In the same quarter last year, HubSpot posted EPS of $0.45 on sales of $186.19 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 48.89%. Revenue would be have grown 27.11% from the same quarter last year. HubSpot's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.24 0.23 0.42 EPS Actual 0.28 0.34 0.39 0.45 Revenue Estimate 210.75 M 195.42 M 191.52 M 180.97 M Revenue Actual 228.38 M 203.61 M 198.97 M 186.19 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of HubSpot are up 116.05%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HubSpot is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.