Earnings Preview for Cryolife

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Cryolife earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue will likely be around $66.53 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Cryolife reported EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $69.70 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 70.0% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 4.54% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.14 0.02 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.02 -0.08 0.10 Revenue Estimate 59.24 M 50.47 M 66.42 M 70.82 M Revenue Actual 65.13 M 53.77 M 66.43 M 69.70 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cryolife were trading at $25.78 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cryolife is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.