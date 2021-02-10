Earnings Outlook for AllianceBernstein Holding

On Thursday, February 11, AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for AllianceBernstein Holding is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AllianceBernstein Holding's EPS to be near $0.81 on sales of $805.56 million. In the same quarter last year, AllianceBernstein Holding announced EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $987.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 4.71%. Sales would be down 18.41% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.60 0.59 0.70 EPS Actual 0.69 0.61 0.64 0.85 Revenue Estimate 744.69 M 720.79 M 718.42 M 769.84 M Revenue Actual 900.04 M 871.45 M 874.16 M 987.30 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AllianceBernstein Holding is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.