Earnings Preview for Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Walt Disney EPS loss is expected to be around $0.41, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $15.93 billion. Walt Disney EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.53. Sales were $20.86 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 126.8%. Sales would be down 23.63% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.64 0.88 1.46 EPS Actual -0.20 0.08 0.60 1.53 Revenue Estimate 14.20 B 12.39 B 17.81 B 20.78 B Revenue Actual 14.71 B 11.78 B 18.01 B 20.86 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Walt Disney are up 34.9%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Walt Disney is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.